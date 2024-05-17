Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 17.05.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern near the resistance level on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a corrective wave. The decline target could be the 1.0835 support level. However, the price could rise to 1.0910 and continue its upward momentum without testing the support.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the 157.00 mark. However, the price could correct to 154.50 and maintain its upward trajectory after pulling back to the support level.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.8600. After testing this level and breaking above it, the price might continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 0.8565 before rising.



