Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 27.12.2022 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Now it may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 1.0720. However, the price may pull back to 1.0600, bounce off it, and continue the uptrend without a correction.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. The pair may now go by it in a descending wave. The goal of the decline might be 131.00. However, the price may pull back to 133.90 and continue the downtrend upon correcting to the resistance.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. The pair may now go by the pattern in a descending wave. The goal of the pullback might be 0.8780. Upon testing the level and bouncing off it, the pair might get the chance to continue the uptrend. However, it may still grow to 0.8850 without any correction.



