Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 30.06.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern next to the support level on H4. The instrument could now go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be the resistance level at 1.0950. However, the quotes could correct to the 1.0825 level and continue the uptrend without testing the support.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. The instrument could now go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target might be 144.00. However, the quotes could rise to 145.50 and continue the uptrend without correcting to the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. The instrument is now going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target might be 0.8575. Upon testing and breaking the level, the price might have a chance to continue the downtrend. However, the quotes could correct to 0.8635 before the decline.



