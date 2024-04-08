Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 08.04.2024 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Harami pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 2380.00. After testing the resistance level, the price might break it and maintain its upward trajectory. However, the quotes could correct to 2310.00 before rising.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Doji reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target could be 0.5960. After breaking below the support level, the quotes might continue their downward momentum. However, the price could correct to 0.6045 before falling.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target could be 1.2570. However, the price might correct to 1.2670 and continue the downtrend after correcting towards the resistance level.



