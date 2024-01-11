Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 11.01.2024 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be the 2060.00 level. Upon testing the resistance, the price could break this level and continue developing the uptrend. However, the quotes might correct to 2010.50 before growing.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Doji reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be the 0.6315 level. Upon breaking the support, the quotes might continue the uptrend. However, the price could pull back to 0.6215 and develop the uptrend after the correction.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be the 1.2840 level. However, the price could correct to 1.2720 and continue the uptrend upon testing the support.



