Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 13.12.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, "Gold vs US Dollar"

Gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 2020.00. Upon testing the resistance, the price might break it and continue developing the uptrend. However, the quotes could pull back to 1960.00 before growing.





NZDUSD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"

NZDUSD has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target might be 0.6060. Upon rebounding from the support, the quotes could get a chance to continue the uptrend. However, they could rise to 0.6180 and develop the uptrend without testing the support.





GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

GBPUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 1.2670. However, the price could pull back to 1.2500 and extend the uptrend upon testing the support.



