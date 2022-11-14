Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 14.11.2022 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

At the resistance level, the instrument has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in a yet another correction wave. The goal of the pullback will be 1745.00. After a test of the support level, gold may bounce off it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may grow to 1795.50 skipping the reversal signal altogether.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the resistance level, the pair has formed a reversal pattern Shooting Star. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in a descending wave. The goal of the correction will be 0.6010. After a bounce off the support level, the quotes will get a chance to continue the uptrend. However, they may grow to 0.6180 without any pullback.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the resistance level, the pair has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. Currently, the pair will go by the signal in a descending wave. The goal of the correction might be the support level of 1.1690. In case the price bounced off it, it will get a chance to continue the uptrend. However, the price may grow to 1.1935 without any correction to the support.



