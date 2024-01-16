Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 16.01.2024 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be the 2070.00 level. Upon testing the resistance, the price might break it and continue developing the ascending wave. However, the quotes could correct to 2035.50 before growth.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 0.6215. Upon breaking the resistance, the quotes could continue the uptrend. However, the price might pull back to 0.6130 and develop an uptrend after the correction.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 1.2720. However, the price could correct to 1.2640 and extend the uptrend upon testing the support.



