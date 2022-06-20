Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 20.06.2022 (GOLD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

At a pullback, gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Going by the pattern, the pair got into an ascending impulse. The goal for further growth might be the resistance level at 1858.00. However, the shares might drop to 1830.50 without pulling back to the resistance level.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs UD Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Going by the signal, the pair might end up in an ascending impulse. The goal of growth is 0.6395. After a bounce off the resistance level, the quotes might go on with the downtrend. However, the price might drop to 0.6285 without testing the resistance.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, at a pullback near the support level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Going by the signal might continue by an ascending impulse. The goal of growth might be the resistance level of 1.2365. And then, if a bounce off the level happens, the downtrend might continue. The goal of the decline might be 1.2140.



