Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 22.11.2022 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

At the support level, Gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, following the signal of the pattern, the pair is forming another wave of correction. The goal of the growth might be 1775.00. Upon testing the resistance level, the pair might break through it and continue the uptrend. However, the price may pull back to 1720.50 before continuing growth.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth will be 0.6200. Upon breaking through the resistance level, the quotes will have a chance for continuing the uptrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.6075 before growing.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may continue with the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be the resistance level at 1.1970. In case the price breaks it way, it will get a chance for further development o the uptrend. However, the price may correct to 1.1750 before growing.



