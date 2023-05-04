Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 04.05.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The target for the decline could be 1.3520. Next, the price could get a chance to break this level and continue the downtrend. However, the price may pull back to 1.3625 before falling.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth could be 0.6735. After testing the resistance, the quotes could break it and go on developing the uptrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.6655 before growing.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, near the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument may now go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the correction will be 0.8860. After testing the resistance, the price could rebound from it and go on developing the downtrend. However, the price may drop to 0.8790 without any pullback.



