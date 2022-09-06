Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 06.09.2022 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern at the support level. Going by the reversal signal, the pair might end up in an ascending impulse. The goal of growth should be 1.3245; later the price might break through it continue growing. However, the quotes might pull back to 1.3070 before continuing the uptrend.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. The reversal signal might end up in an ascending impulse. The goal of growth might be 0.6860. Upon testing the resistance level, the pair might bounce off it and continue falling. However, the quotes can fall to 0.6735 and continue the downtrend without correcting to the resistance level.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, at a pullback, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the reversal signal might be realised by an ascending impulse. The goal of growth might be 0.9875. Upon testing the resistance level, the pair might break through it and continue growing. However, the price might pull back to 0.9740 and continue the uptrend upon correcting to the support level.



