Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 09.04.2024 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1.3625. Next, the price might break above the resistance and maintain its upward trajectory. However, the quotes could correct to 1.3555 before rising.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 0.6645. After testing the resistance level, the quotes could break above it and continue their upward momentum. However, the price might correct to the 0.6580 level before a further rise.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.9110. Upon testing the resistance level, the price might break above it and continue developing the uptrend. However, the price could pull back to 0.9015 before rising.



