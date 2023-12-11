Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 11.12.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, "US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"

USDCAD has formed a Doji reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target might be 1.3535. Next, the price might break the support and continue the downtrend. However, the quotes could correct to 1.3635 before a decline.





AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

AUDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.6620. Upon testing the resistance, the quotes might break it and continue developing the uptrend. However, the quotes could correct to 0.6530 before the growth.





USDCHF, "US Dollar vs Swiss Franc"

USDCHF has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target could be 0.8700. Upon testing the support, the price might break it and develop the downtrend. However, the price might pull back to 0.8850 before the decline.



