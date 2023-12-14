Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 14.12.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, "US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"

USDCAD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The pullback target could be 1.3510. Next, the price might rebound from the resistance level and extend the descending wave. However, the quotes could drop to 1.3425 without correcting.





AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

AUDUSD has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be 0.6675. Upon testing the support, the quotes could rebound from this level and continue developing the uptrend. However, the price might rise to 0.6770 without any correction.





USDCHF, "US Dollar vs Swiss Franc"

USDCHF has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be 0.8720. Upon testing the resistance, the price might rebound from this level and continue developing the downtrend. However, the price could drop to 0.8645 without any pullback.



