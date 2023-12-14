Sign InOpen an account
Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 14.12.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

14.12.2023

USDCAD, "US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"

USDCAD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The pullback target could be 1.3510. Next, the price might rebound from the resistance level and extend the descending wave. However, the quotes could drop to 1.3425 without correcting.

USDCAD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

AUDUSD has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be 0.6675. Upon testing the support, the quotes could rebound from this level and continue developing the uptrend. However, the price might rise to 0.6770 without any correction.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, "US Dollar vs Swiss Franc"

USDCHF has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be 0.8720. Upon testing the resistance, the price might rebound from this level and continue developing the downtrend. However, the price could drop to 0.8645 without any pullback.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

