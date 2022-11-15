Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 15.11.2022 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair is going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth will be 1.3880; later the price may bounce off the resistance level and extend the downtrend. However, the price may drop to 1.3200 without correcting to the resistance level.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the resistance level, the pair has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in a descending movement with the goal at 0.6635. Upon testing the support level, the quotes may bounce off it and continue the uptrend. However, the price may grow to 0.6780 without a correction.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth will be 0.9525. Upon testing the resistance level, the price has a chance to bounce off it and develop a downtrend. However, the price may go to 0.9340 without any correction.



