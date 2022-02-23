Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 23.02.2022 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after forming an Engulfing reversal pattern close to the support level, USDCAD is reversing and may form a new ascending impulse. In this case, the upside target may be the resistance area at 1.2815. However, an alternative scenario implies that the asset may correct to reach 1.2715 first and then resume trading upwards.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support area. At the moment, the asset is reversing and starting a new growth. In this case, the upside target may be the resistance level at 0.7285. After testing the level, the price may break it and continue the ascending impulse. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may correct to reach 0.7200 before resuming the uptrend.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after testing the support area, the pair has formed several reversal patterns, for example, Inverted Hammer and Harami. At the moment, USDCHF is reversing and moving within the ascending channel. In this case, the upside target may be at 0.9265. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may correct to reach 0.9170 before resuming its ascending tendency.



