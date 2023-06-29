Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 29.06.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be 1.3360. Next, the price might have a chance to rebound from it and continue the downtrend. However, the quotes could drop to 1.3220 without correcting to the resistance.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a Doji reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be 0.6650. Upon testing the resistance level, the quotes might have a chance to rebound from it and continue with the downtrend. However, the quotes could drop to 0.6530 without any pullback.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 0.9010. Upon testing the resistance level, the quotes might have a chance to rebound from it and continue with the downtrend. However, the price could drop to 0.8935 without testing the resistance.



