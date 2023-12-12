Sign InOpen an account
AUD has positive momentum. Overview for 12.12.2023

12.12.2023

The Australian dollar paired with the US dollar is gaining strength on Tuesday. The current AUDUSD exchange rate stands at 0.6593.

Morning statistics from Australia revealed a mixed picture. The Westpac consumer sentiment index rose by 2.7% in December, rebounding from a previous decline of 2.6%. This is good news and is likely based on a slowdown in inflation.

However, the NAB business confidence index dropped to -9 points in November from the previous -3 points. This seems unusual, especially amid the peak business season in Australia.

Overall, the AUD is undoubtedly capitalising on a pause in the USD strengthening process and is stabilising its position.

