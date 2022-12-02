The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 02.12.2022

The BTC was heading for 17,150 USD but failed to break through the intermediate resistance level of 17,200 USD. Now the leading cryptocurrency is correcting moderately with a probable goal at 16,885 USD.

There is still a chance it will return to attack 17,200 USD, from where a pathway to 18,500 USD will open.

These days it would be unwise to choose long-term strategies because the market is full of emotions.

Capitalisation of the crypto market on Friday is 853.48 billion USD; the BTC takes up 38.2%, and the ETH – 18.3%.

Anrk protocol fell prey to hackers

Frauds keep having their eyes glued on decentralized financial projects. Nowadays attention is focused on the BNB Chain because investors are active there. This time hackers attacked the Anrk protocol, inside which 20 trillion aBNBc tokens have been issued. A part of the money has already been exchanged and withdrawn by the criminals. The total sum amounts to 5 million USDC.

Binance may vanish in 10 years

Binance crypto exchange may be gone in a decade, or at least its strategy development manager has said this. Their main argument was the idea that the crypto market is heading for DeFi, or decentralized finance.