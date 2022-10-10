The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 10.10.2022

The BTC is declining smoothly. On Monday, it is balancing near 19,427 USD.

On Monday, the leading crypto is very restrained. It is a day off in the US today, so a part of investors will be away from the market. This can cause a decline in the volatility.

There are still very few chances for the BTC to grow. To rise higher, it needs to step over the key resistance level of 21,500 USD. For now, the crypto is most likely to stay inside a sideways channel between 19,000 and 20,000 USD.

Capitalisation of the crypto market has dropped to 904.12 billion USD. The BTC takes up 41.2% of it, the ETH — 17.91%, and the USDT — 7.55%. Curiously enough, the part taken by the XRP has grown noticeably over a week, now reaching 2.92%.

Over last week, the one token that has grown the most is the CSPR (+25.26%). Number two is the ENS (+24.06%). Both coins has entered the Top 100 list of the crypto market.

BTC hashrate has grown noticeably

The BTC hashrate has reached 10.8%, which is the new all-time high. This is good for both the safety and efficacy of the network. The complexity of the hashrate is though to be based on the computing power of the network. When the hashrate grows, it must be some powerful equipment joining the network that lets miners get coins and reward with fewer expenses.

Salvador criticizes those who doubt

President of Salvador confirmed that his decision to include the BTC in the country's financial system was correct. Simultaneously, he criticized those who was against crypto as payment units. The leader of Salvador thinks that if the experiment succeeds, other countries may join in.

DeFi startup attracts financing

The Arch decentralised startup attracted 5 million USD during the first round of financing. The idea of the startup includes buying a smart contract that users can store on their own.