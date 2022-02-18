The cryptocurrency market digest. Overview for 18.02.2022

The BTC dropped 7% over the last 24 hours due to huge sales on the US stock market; there is a direct correlation between NASDAQ and the BTC. So, NASDAQ is currently dominated by bears. The BTC capitalisation dropped to $770 billion with a daily turnover of about $22 billion.

The crypto market does have reasons for falling. One of them is the expectations of a future rate hike by the US Fed and the reduction in the regulator’s balance. These factors make the US stock market decline, thus bringing the crypto market along.

Will this be the end of the “carnival of the speculators” on the crypto market? One may assume that volatility might be very high but the fact of the Fed’s monetary policy tightening may be a good cause for the sound development of the crypto market.

However, there is some good news. The X2Y2 price skyrocketed 250% when the company distributed tokens among users of OpenSea. The total number was about 120 tokens for 861,400 addresses.

Among other recent news is the addition of the option to accept donations in Ethereum on Twitter. Before that, Bitcoin was the only crypto able to do that. The ETH rate, by the way, also dropped recently due to the overall negative sentiment in the sector.

The NYSE filed to register a trademark for an NFT marketplace. Probably, the NYSE is considering opening a platform for trading non-fungible tokens in the future. The information we’ve got says that the NFT format should be considered a serious financial instrument, although no one initially thought this way.