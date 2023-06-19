The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 19.06.2023

The BTC exchange rate is hovering around 26,415 USD on Monday.

It has seen a decent rise compared to Friday's levels, and there are fundamental reasons for it, but the cryptocurrency still appears shaky. The sellers have eased their pressure. At least the key trigger that had been weighing on prices in recent weeks has lost its strength.

For the bulls to advance further, they need to secure above 27,500 USD. This will be possible if the price of the leading cryptocurrency remains above 26,150-26,200 USD in the coming days.

The capitalisation of the cryptocurrency market amounts to 1.065 trillion USD. BTC's share has risen to 48.1% and the share of ETH stands at 19.5%.

Binance.US avoids asset freeze

The SEC and Binance.US have reached an agreement in their lengthy standoff. On 17 June, the parties made a deal to restrict the parent company's employees from accessing the assets of Binance.US clients. This successfully averted the freezing of the company's assets.

BTC volume on exchange markets hit a three-month low

According to Glassnode Alerts, the balance of BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges stood at 2.281 trillion coins. This is a three-month low that emerged from BTC holders withdrawing their funds from platforms and transferring them to self-custody options. With the SEC's repressions threatening the sector, this is a logical step to take.