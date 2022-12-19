The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, TON, XDC). Overview for 19.12.2022

The crypto market failed to preserve the positive impulse that appeared last week and declined. On Monday, the BTC is balancing near 16,718 USD. For bulls to regain self-confidence, the BTC needs to return to 18,000 USD. This is going to be hard because of hardly any news at the background and approaching Christmas, when market activity will shrink to minimum.

The crypto world is especially scared of the situation around Binance. Any rumour or quarrel around the topic may result in increased volatility of crypto assets.

Support and resistance levels have shifted a bit. Now the level of 19,000 USD is worth looking at because the trendline has got higher. This is a new important resistance level, while support levels are 15,600, 14,800, and 13,400 USD.

Capitalisation of the crypto market amounts to 806.94 billion USD, which is the low of last weeks. The share of the BTC has grown to 39.9%, while the ETH takes up 17.9%.

TON and XDC cheered investors up

Only two coins from the Top 100 crypto rate grew significantly last week. The TON increased by 32.9% and the XDC Network - by 15.4%. Meanwhile, the BTC lost 1.3% over the same time and the ETH - 5.26%.

Nigeria will legalise crypto

Nigeria authorities are considering a draft bill legalising crypto. According to the Punch, the local regulator will be entitled to control and assess cryptocurrencies as investment mechanisms.

Americans are afraid of investing in crypto

According to a CNBC poll, about 60% of Americans consider it risky to buy crypto. Only 5% of Americans are sure about keeping savings in the BTC and other coins.