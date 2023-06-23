The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 23.06.2023

The BTC on Friday is balancing near 30,016 USD.

The leading cryptocurrency has been correcting since yesterday after two days of impressive growth. The BTC gained more than 17% over two trading sessions.

The crypto sector demonstrated a positive reaction to the compound of good news. After the market heard the news about the application by Deutsche Bank, a new exchange platform opening in New Jersey, and the SEC having no new claims to companies from the digital asset sector, the market started buying.

The fact that the threshold of 30,000 USD remains strong opens the gateway to 31,000 USD and to 33,000-34,000 USD later. However, the growth might take some time.

The capitalisation of the cryptocurrency sector has extended to 1.170 trillion USD. The BTC has risen to 49.8%, and the ETH - to 19.3%.

Shiba Inu developers suggest a new solution

The group of Shiba Inu developers suggests a new solution for the digital authentification of physical objects. The mechanism is called Shibacals. It is based on NFT and used for promoting the Shibarium digital ecosystem.

Mike Novogratz is a Ripple fan

Mike Novogratz, the head of Galaxy Digital, revealed his liking of the Ripple project which he had invested in at an early stage. In a Twitter message, he noted that had not sold a single Ripple share over the past ten years. However, his share in the company is unclear.