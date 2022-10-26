The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, Ripple, BITO). Overview for 26.10.2022

Finally, the day has come when we have something to say about the BTC. Over the last 24 hours, the leading crypto has grown quite a bit. On Wednesday, it is mainly fluctuating near 20,326 USD.

The BTC even rose to 20,415 USD. This was due to an increase in the US stock indices: the impulse of growth persists on the platform, investors are working it out fully, though it becomes every time harder to buy.

On the one hand, stock market optimism can be explained by market players expecting the Fed to cool down its tightening policy. The Fed has never given such signals apart from certain remarks of the members. It should be reminded that the market has already got trapped by such wild guesses and seems to learn nothing.

On the other hand, nothing nothing has stopped the BTC from growing to 20,000 USD. Yet it failed to secure above 20,500 USD. This means growth to the important resistance level of 21,500 USD is in question.

The crypto market capitalisation is estimated as 979 billion USD. The BTC takes up 39.8%, ETH — 17.7%.

Ripple opened applications for third wave of Creator NFT

Ripple continues working with the Creator NFT and opens the third wave of applications for Creator Fund grants sized 250 million USD. This segment of the programme will be focused on creators and both physical tokens and NFTs.

Bitcoin ETF is losing

The Bitcoin ETF, ProShares (BITO) is suffering serious losses this year. A bit more than a year before placement, the ETF lost 70% of its high of November 2021, following the BTC.