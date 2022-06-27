The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, DOGE, XRP). Overview for 27.06.2022

The BTC is moderately growing at the beginning of the new week. The leading cryptocurrency is balancing at $21,409. Yesterday buyers were more optimistic, but the level of $21,900 turn out to be firm.

While stock market indices are favourable, there are serious chances for the continuation of this timid growth, as long as it remains cautious and slow. In case the BTC reaches above $21,900, a pathway to $22,800 will open. And if this level will be is also conquered, the next goal will be $24,000-$25,000. The medium-term picture looks bearish. The nearest important support remains at $19,700.

There is a correlation between the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and the BTC. A close eye should be kept on the stock market sentiment.

Mind that the fear index in the crypto market is now 12, though yesterday it was 14. These are extreme levels of stock market fear.

Top 10: DOGE is strong

On the Top 10 list of the most popular cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours, the worst results were demonstrated by the BTC and ETH, losing about 1.5%, and the SOL (-2.3%). The BNB and ADA demonstrate a neutral position. A burst of optimism was shown by DOGE (+11.4%).

Miners have got into debts

According to Bloomberg, miners have taken $4 billion of loans for buying equipment. Simultaneously, the collateral value of equipment used as a deposit lost half of its price due to the BTC decline. Certain miners in debt had to default payments, while others are selling their businesses.

Ripple will open an office in Toronto

Ripple is planning to open an office in Toronto, Canada, making it the key development centre. For this, the company will have to employ 50 new developers, later increasing their number several times. With all the recent rumours about companies decreasing the number of employees in the crypto sector, Ripple looks like a safe haven.