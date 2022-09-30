The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 30.09.2022

A 2-day recovery of the BTC slowed down on Friday. The major crypto is consolidating at $19,600.

It’s higher than strategic support levels of $18,000-$19,000, which were able to survive again. However, it’s lower than the resistance area at $21,500, which may lead the way to $22,000 where the asset may start a proper growth.

Overall, the situation hasn’t changed much technically.

A positive moment here is that the major crypto seems to stop following American stock indices. In mid-September, the correlation between S&P 500/NASDAQ and the BTC was pretty strong. However, right now it weakened. The reason for this might be strong positions of whales in the crypto market.

The capitalisation of the crypto market is estimated at $913,29 billion.

Binance froze assets upon the request India

Crypto exchange Binance decided to freeze the BTC for $1.6 million, which were earlier withdrawn from the WazirX platform. The assets were frozen upon the request of India as they are believed to be owned by fraudsters.

CFTC wants crypto assets to be acknowledged as commodity

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) asks US Congress to acknowledge crypto assets as commodities under its jurisdiction. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman said that the BTC and the ETH have all features of a commodity and the regulator might apply the same rules to them

BlackRock is preparing a new fund

Global investment company BlackRock is фиге to launch a new ETF based on the stocks involved in developing metaverses. The fund is named iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF and investors believe it’s another attempt of the company to take a big share in blockchain.