The market favours USD. Overview for 11.12.2023

The primary currency pair is attempting to consolidate on Monday. The current EURUSD exchange rate stands at 1.0765.

Despite morning attempts to achieve a balance, EURUSD appears as vulnerable as before.

The Federal Reserve's meeting is scheduled for this week and will last two days as usual, ending on Wednesday evening. The Fed is expected to keep the interest rate unchanged at 5.50% per annum.

Investors seek insight into any indicators of the regulator's future actions. Specifically, there is widespread curiosity about the Fed's intentions regarding the interest rate in March and the projected borrowing costs by the end of Q1 2024.

There is a belief that the market will conserve strength until Wednesday to react to the Fed's news to the full extent. Furthermore, the macroeconomic calendar does not feature significant eurozone and US statistics until Tuesday.