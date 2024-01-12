EURUSD has resumed its upward trend. Review for 12.01.2024

The primary currency pair is poised for growth on Friday. The current quote in EURUSD is 1.0975.

The much-anticipated inflation data has been released. The official Consumer Price Index rose to 3.4% y/y in December from 3.1% last month. In a month-to-month comparison, the figure exceeded expectations, rising by 0.3%. Everything would be fine, but core inflation slightly reduced year-on-year, reaching 3.9%. It maintained the same growth rate of 0.3% m/m.

US food prices were up 0.2% in December, while energy prices fell by 0.1%.

The statistics proved mixed and did not provide any clear signals, with the Federal Reserve making no comments. In this context, the market played against the US dollar.

The weekly report on initial jobless claims in the US remained at 202,000, while the forecast suggested an increase to 210,000.