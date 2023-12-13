EURUSD: calmness ahead of the Fed's decision. Overview for 13.12.2023

The primary currency pair maintains equilibrium on Wednesday. The current EURUSD exchange rate stands at 1.0788.

The US Federal Reserve's two-day meeting will end today. Let us just wait for the facts, considering all predictions have already been made.

Yesterday's released US inflation statistics gave reasons for reflection. The consumer price index rose by 0.1% m/m in November, contrary to the market's expectation of zero. In the year-on-year comparison, it increased by 3.1%, as forecasted. A month ago, inflation was estimated at 3.2% y/y.

Core inflation remains at 4.0% y/y.

While the inflation report appears neutral, it is evident that positive momentum has nearly dissipated. We will see how the Federal Reserve will evaluate the statistics.

Volatility in EURUSD will increase in the afternoon.