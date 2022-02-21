EURUSD remains neutral. Overview for 21.02.2022

EURUSD is consolidating at the beginning of a new week.

The major currency pair is looking neutral on Monday. The current quote for the instrument is 1.1357.

Market players are obviously saving their strengths while watching the global market – politicians are making too many moves. It means that the demand for “safe haven” assets may go up at any moment. However, if the situation remains calm, investors’ risk attitude may improve pushing the Euro upwards.

Today is a holiday in the US – the country is celebrating Presidents’ Day.

However, the economic calendar is full of events from the Euro Area. The alliance and Germany are scheduled to report on the Manufacturing/Services PIMs. All reports are preliminary and show the February data. The first sector is expected to improve only a little, while the second one may go up more significantly.

In addition to that, Germany will release its monthly Buba Monthly Report. One should admit that the latest statistics in this report were quite positive. The document may contain positive conclusions about the country’s economic state. It might support the Euro.