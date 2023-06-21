EURUSD remains neutral. Overview for 21.06.2023

The major currency pair continues its consolidation phase. The current EURUSD quote is 1.910.

The macroeconomic calendar lacks any significant announcements, allowing the market to focus on more global issues.

For example, investor speculations about the future of the US interest rate are still in the spotlight. There is a probability that the Federal Reserve System may increase the cost of lending at its meeting in 35 days in late July without extending the pause.

Attention is also riveted to the information that the European Central Bank is facing a shortage of funds to pay interest and provide funding. The cash shortfall is estimated at 19 billion EUR. The tightening of the monetary policy has affected interest payments; expenses are expanding without corresponding revenue growth.

Overall, EURUSD appears completely neutral.