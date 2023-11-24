EUR: a pause might be necessary. Overview for 24.11.2023

The primary currency pair is without a clear trend on Friday. The current EURUSD exchange rate stands at 1.0905.

The US market was closed yesterday because of Thanksgiving Day, and no statistics were published. Today, there are almost none.

The European Central Bank published the minutes of its previous meeting, which were interesting for several reasons. One noteworthy aspect was the timing of this document's release. The protocol is now issued three weeks before a new ECB meeting instead of two weeks previously. This change reduces the impact of the minutes on financial markets. They are currently interpreted as reflecting market sentiment rather than indicating future movements.

The minutes from yesterday confirmed the ECB's cautious stance. The regulator previously stated that economic growth risks are clearly negative, and a deflation process had begun in the economy. The ECB is also pleased with the market's confidence that rates will remain high for a long time.

Overall, the document emphasised the ECB's more cautious approach to the economy and its processes. Additionally, the ECB has entered a new tightening stage: halting rate hikes and focusing on maintaining the interest rate at a high level.