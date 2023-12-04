JPY is growing stronger. Overview for 04.12.2023

The Japanese yen has become much stronger against the US dollar. The current USDJPY exchange rate stands at 146.83.

The yen's rapid and assertive performance took many by surprise.

The fundamental outlook for the Japanese national currency appears mixed without apparent positive factors. Last weekend, the Bank of Japan Policy Board provided a clear commentary: the regulator had not accelerated inflation growth to a pace justifiable by a wage rise.

The Bank of Japan will likely continue to adhere to its ultra-soft monetary policy in the coming period. This means the interest rate will remain negative at -0.10% per annum.

The Japanese economy demonstrates mild recovery from the weak Q3. For the end of the year, economic growth might remain restrained.

Little will probably change in the credit and monetary policy structure until spring.