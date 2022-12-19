Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 19.12.2022 (AUDUSD, EURUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has left the borders of a bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6715 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6545. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6855, which will mean further growth to 0.6945.





EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has secured under the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0575 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0895. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0405, which will mean further falling to 1.0310.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is testing the broken border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6380 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6175. A signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6470, which will mean further growth to 0.6565. The decline will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.6305.



