Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 19.09.2022 (AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen at 0.6720 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6555. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6865. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6955.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is falling within the bearish channel. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1415 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1255. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1495. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1585.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is no longer trading within the bearish channel. The instrument is currently moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen at 0.9645 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9815. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9545. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9455.



