Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 24.11.2022 (AUDUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is growing inside the bullish channel, moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests the prevalence of an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 0.6695, followed by growth to 0.6945. Growth will be additionally supporter by a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud under 0.6535, which will entail further falling to 0.6445.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is pushing off the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is moving inside the Cloud, which means a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 1735, followed by growth ti 1845. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1705, which will entail further falling to 1665. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 1765.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair has secured above the resistance level, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator is expected at 1.1945, followed by growth to 1.2475. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1585, which will entail further falling to 1.1595.



