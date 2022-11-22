Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 22.11.2022 (EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair is correcting inside a bullish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0125 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0575. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0015, which will mean further falling to 1.0025. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the correctional channel and securing above 1.0335.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is testing the lower border of a bullish Wolfe Waves pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6545 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6785. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6475, which will mean further falling to 0.6385. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the correctional channel and securing above 0.6655.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair is squeezed in a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.1805 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2255. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1475, which will mean further falling to 1.1485. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 1.1925



