Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 22.11.2022 (EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The pair is correcting inside a bullish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0125 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0575. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0015, which will mean further falling to 1.0025. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the correctional channel and securing above 1.0335.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The pair is testing the lower border of a bullish Wolfe Waves pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6545 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6785. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6475, which will mean further falling to 0.6385. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the correctional channel and securing above 0.6655.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The pair is squeezed in a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.1805 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2255. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1475, which will mean further falling to 1.1485. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 1.1925
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.