Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 22.06.2023 (EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is rising by the bullish Flag pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. The Tenkan-Sen line is expected to be tested at 1.0945, followed by a rise to 1.1065. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, with the price securing under 1.0785, which will indicate a further decline to 1.0695.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is testing the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a sideways movement. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6760 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6935. A signal confirming growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, with the price securing under 0.6725, which will indicate a further decline to 0.6635. Growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, with the quotes securing above 0.6830.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is correcting before a decline. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. The lower border of the Cloud is expected to be tested at 0.8965, followed by a decline to 0.8790. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, with the price securing above 0.9015, which will indicate further growth to 0.9105.
