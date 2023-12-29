Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 29.12.2023 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.1040 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1235. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.0845, which will mean a further decline to 1.0755.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is rising after a bearish correction. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 2060 is expected, followed by a rise to 2130. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 2015, which will mean a further decline to 1975.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is moving within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6315 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6460. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 0.6165, which will mean a further decline to 0.6155.





Our analytics team will be back on 9 January 2024 with the latest overviews and forecasts. Happy Holidays!