Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 13.12.2022 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is testing the signal lines of the Cloud. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0550 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0725. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0385, which will mean further falling to 1.0295. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 1.0615.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting after a bounce off the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1780 is expected, followed by growth to 1840. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1760, which will mean further falling to 1710.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The currency pair is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.3595 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3845. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3475, which will mean further falling to 1.3385.



