Market Analysis & Forecasts

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 16.06.2023 (EURUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD)

16.06.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has secured above the upper border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0895 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1035. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.0695, which will indicate a further decline to 1.0605.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is testing the resistance area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6205 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6365. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.6045, which will indicate a further decline to 0.5955.

NZDUSD
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is pushing off the lower border of the descending channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3265 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3105. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.3395, which will indicate a further rise to 1.3485.

USDCAD
Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

