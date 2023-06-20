Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 20.06.2023 (EURUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has secured under the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0885 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1045. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.0745, which will mean a further decline to 1.0655. Meanwhile, the increase could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the bullish Flag pattern, securing above 1.0945.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is rebounding from the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6165 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6335. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.6095, which will mean a further decline to 0.6005.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is correcting after a rebound from the support area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. Another test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3260 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3065. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.3385, which will mean further growth to 1.3475.



