Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 28.06.2023 (EURUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is testing the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0890 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1125. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.0835, which will mean a further decline to 1.0745. Meanwhile, the increase could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, securing above 1.0985.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is rebounding from the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6155 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5980. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6225, which will mean further growth to 0.6315.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has secured above the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3215 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3045. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.3305, which will mean further growth to 1.3395.



