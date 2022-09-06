Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 06.09.2022 (EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair is testing the signal lines of the indicator upon bouncing off the support area. It is moving under the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 0.9985, followed by falling to 0.9735. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0085, which will mean further growth to 1.0175. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.9890.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The pair is correcting inside the bullish channel, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.3045 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3305. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2970, which will indicate further falling to 1.2875. The growth can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 1.3170.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has secured under the support level, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6825 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6635. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6945, which will entail further growth to 0.7035.



