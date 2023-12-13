Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 13.12.2023 (EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

EURUSD is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. A test of the lower Cloud boundary at 1.0795 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0655. The decrease might be additionally supported by a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario might be cancelled by a breakout of the upper Cloud boundary with the price finding a foothold above 1.0905, which will indicate a further rise to 1.1005. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the quotes finding a foothold under 1.0745.





USDCAD, "US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"

USDCAD quotes have secured above the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which reveals the prevalence of an uptrend. A test of the upper Cloud boundary is expected at 1.3565, followed by a rise to 1.3725. The growth might be additionally supported by a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the lower Cloud boundary with the price finding a foothold under 1.3520, which could entail a further decline to 1.3425.





AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

AUDUSD is rebounding from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, revealing the prevalence of a bearish trend. A test of the lower Cloud boundary at 0.6595 is expected, followed by a decrease to 0.6415. The price decline could be additionally supported by a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the upper Cloud boundary with the price finding a foothold above 0.6625, which will indicate a further rise to 0.6715. Meanwhile, the decline might be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price finding a foothold under 0.6505.



