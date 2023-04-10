Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 10.04.2023 (EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is correcting after bouncing off the upper border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0865 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1095. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0785, which will mean further falling to 1.0695.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the resistance area at 1.3515 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3315. A signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3625, which will mean further growth to 1.3715. The decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 1.3450.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.9070 is expected, followed by falling to 0.8895. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9165, which will mean further growth to 0.9255.



