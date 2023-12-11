Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 11.12.2023 (EURUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY)

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

EURUSD is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, revealing a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0795 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0625. The decline could be additionally supported by a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0920, which might entail a further growth to 1.1010.





USDCAD, 'US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"

USDCAD has secured above the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, revealing a flat. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3575 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3685. The price rise could be additionally supported by a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.3515, which might entail a further decline to 1.3425.





USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

USDJPY is rising after a strong decline. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. A test of the upper boundary of the descending channel at 146.05 is expected, followed by a decline to 142.35. The decline could be additionally supported by a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 148.55, which might entail a further rise to 149.45. The decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price finding a foothold under 143.55.



