Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 22.12.2022 (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is growing inside a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0595 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0870. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0535, which will mean further falling to 1.0445.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 132.15 is expected, followed by falling to 127.45. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 135.55, which will mean further growth to 136.45.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair is pushing off the support line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2165 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1835. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2335, which will mean further growth to 1.2425.



